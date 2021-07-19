North Derbyshire pub shuts after staff member tests positive for Covid-19

The Elm Tree on Mansfield Road, Heath, issued a statement on Facebook this afternoon (Monday, July 19) informing customers that the pub and restaurant would be shut until next week as staff are now required to self isolate.

It comes after an employee at the premises tested positive for coronavirus earlier today, as cases continue to rise nationally.

The pub said they will instead reopen on Thursday, July 29 if no other contact traces are made.

In a post, management at The Elm Tree wrote: “IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT!!!!!

“We have had a staff member test positive for Covid-19

“So with immediate effect we will be CLOSED.

“We will fingers crossed reopen on Thursday 29th of July.

“Thanks for your support”.

One customer replied: “Take care, hope they recover quickly”.

While another person wrote: “Stay safe - get well soon”.