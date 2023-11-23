North Derbyshire Hospice backed by Chesterfield Amazon team

The team from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Chesterfield has made a £1,000 donation to a hospice in the town.

Ashgate Hospice provides palliative, end of life care and bereavement support to people and their families in the North Derbyshire area.

Alongside the donation, Amazon employees volunteered at Ashgate Hospice in Old Brampton, Chesterfield to help and decorate a newly refurbished room at the site.

The donation will help the hospice fund vital care for the patients and their families who need it most.

Ian Poland, an employee at Amazon who nominated the charity for this support and took part in the volunteering activity, said:

“It is fantastic to see Ashgate Hospice receive recognition and support from Amazon in Chesterfield. The charity is greatly appreciated by families within the area, and we hope that this donation will help its volunteers carry out its invaluable services.”

Rachel Broughton, Senior Corporate and Community Fundraiser at Ashgate Hospice, said:

“We are so grateful to the team at Amazon in Chesterfield for not only making a donation to help us fund our care, but for giving up their time to volunteer at the hospice. We must raise £9 million each year to help fund care for families at the hospice and out in the community so rely on the goodwill of our local community for their support. It’s because of teams like the one at Amazon in Chesterfield that we’re able to be there for the patients and families who need us at such difficult times in their lives.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities in and around its operating locations across the UK. Amazon provides students, teachers and parents with free computer science and STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and has teamed up with charity partner Magic Breakfast to deliver more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in disadvantaged areas of the country.