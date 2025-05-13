A rare ray of sunshine - but let’s not get carried away - opinion

It’s not often we get to say this, but today feels unusually upbeat for the UK economy. Wickes and Marston’s have both reported strong results, helped along by decent management, favourable weather and Easter timing.

The High Street also enjoyed a sunny sales bump, giving retail a rare moment of cheer. Even the travel sector is flying high: On The Beach says it’s gearing up for a record summer, with bookings and profits both on the rise as customers continue to “prioritise travel”.

Meanwhile, global tensions may be easing - for now. Donald Trump’s so-called “total reset” with China saw markets surge, and Washington talking to Beijing again is no small thing.

But let’s not mistake a few rays of light for a change in climate. Unemployment here has crept to a four-year high, driven by companies putting hiring on hold.

Nissan, citing weak sales, is axing 20,000 jobs worldwide. And when it comes to Trump, today’s calm could easily be tomorrow’s storm. He remains a walking source of economic unpredictability.

So yes, there’s reason for cautious optimism. But the UK is not basking in any economic sunlit uplands just yet.