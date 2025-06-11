Nisa Local Mackworth celebrates 20 years of serving the community with major store revamp

A much-loved Mackworth convenience store is celebrating 20 years at the heart of the community by unveiling a brand-new look and feel.

Nisa Local Mackworth has long been a cornerstone of the neighbourhood. Originally established and run by the Dosanjh family, the store has evolved over the years - with Neil Dosanjh now focusing on growing and developing the business behind the scenes.

The day-to-day operations are led by store manager Conor Malone, who plays a key role in keeping things running smoothly and ensuring the store continues to serve the local community

To mark this special milestone, the store has undergone a full refit, introducing exciting new ranges and a fresh, modern feel.

The store stocks Co-op own brand products in partnership with Co-op Wholesale.

The changes reflect a renewed commitment to serving the local community while staying true to the family-run values that have defined the store from the beginning.

“We’re so proud to have been part of the Mackworth community for 20 years,” said Neil Dosanjh. “This isn’t just a business – it’s a place people come to every day, often for more than just shopping. We’ve seen generations grow up here, and we wanted to give something back.”

The two-week refurbishment included a complete revamp of the store layout, a newly launched food-to-go offering branded as Mackworth Deli, and improved access to fresh produce and household essentials.

Customers were quick to notice the changes, with many commenting on how much more open and inviting the store feels.

Inside Nisa Local Mackworth.

“We wanted the store to look and feel completely different - a place the community could truly feel proud to call their local shop,” Neil explained.

“We exposed the ceilings, brought in brighter, energy-efficient lighting, and reimagined the layout to create a more open, modern, and welcoming space. The feedback has been incredible - people keep telling us it feels twice the size!”

While the refit was partially inspired by increasing competition in the area, Neil saw it as a chance to reinvest in the community.

“We didn’t want to see competition as a threat – we saw it as a chance to do something better for our customers,” he said.

Nisa Local in Mackworth undergoes major revamp.

“We scrutinised every shelf and worked out how we could offer more of what people actually want – including local suppliers and personalised food-to-go.”

The store also introduced a new range of helium balloons and locally-sourced gift items, making it a one-stop-shop for celebrations.

During the refit closure, many regulars said how much they missed the store - proof, Neil says, of the shop’s deep-rooted community ties.

“Some people come in just for a chat or to see a familiar face, ”Neil added “We’re here for them, and we always will be. That’s what being a community store is all about.”