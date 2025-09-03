Newly qualified solicitor joins growing team at Timms Solicitors

A newly qualified solicitor who has worked her way up at Timms Solicitors has joined the Wills and Probate team in Swadlincote.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sophie Wildsmith takes up the post with immediate effect after joining an in-house trainee solicitor programme with Timms in 2024.

A year earlier, she worked as a conveyancing assistant at the Burton office and gained vital experience in this area too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophie said: “I am delighted to be qualifying as a solicitor in September and I am looking forward to joining the Wills and Probate team in Swadlincote. I will be working closely with the team providing guidance and advice to clients about wills, probate, estate administration and intestacy.”

Fiona Moffat, Adrian Rose and Sophie Wildsmith, who has joined the Wills and Probate team at Timms

Sophie will also assist the team with matters concerning deeds of variation, lasting powers of attorney and trusts.

Before joining the business, Sophie graduated from Nottingham Trent University with a first-class law degree in 2021 and attained a distinction in her Legal Practice Course and Masters of Law at the University of Law in 2023.

Charlotte Day, Head of Wills and Probate at Timms, said: “We are always thrilled when a member of the team qualifies as a solicitor after joining one of our trainee programmes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would like to welcome Sophie to the team at the Swadlincote office and thank her for her hard work and dedication.

“Our firm has a solid reputation for serving our local community, and thanks to staff like Sophie, we continue to grow and develop.”

Timms Solicitors has offices in Derby, Burton-on-Trent, Ashby and Swadlincote and has been providing family law and legal services across the Midlands for over 130 years.

Sophie said: “I am looking forward to my next chapter with Timms and I feel really proud to be working with such a fantastic team. I would like to thank everyone for the support that has been shown to me.”

Out of work, Sophie enjoys exploring the Peak District with her dogs Reggie and Oakley, travelling on holiday and attending spin classes.