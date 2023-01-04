New year, new Meringue! Chesterfield's Chatsworth Road bakery looks to the future

Meringue Bakery and Cafe has been open since 2013 and has gained a reputation for its excellent baked goods and hot food, with 170 Google reviews rating the business 4.7/5.

The business was put on the market earlier this year, however, the owners are now looking to move forward – closing the cafe while continuing as a bakery.

The owners put out a statement on Facebook: “After much consideration in order to progress with our future we have decided to close the cafe until further notice. The shop will remain open for all your bakery goods – bread, cakes, pies, scones, etc. Orders in advance would be preferable. As well as our weekly changing Ready to Heat menu.”

Meringue Bakery & Cafe looks to focus on the bakery side of business in 2023.

The Chesterfield business will be expanding its bakery into different areas.

They said: “We will also be selling our produce on local farmers and artisan markets, more dates and details to follow. You can also use us for your private event catering, please contact Rose for more information.”

The bakery will still be open Friday and Saturday, 10am until 2pm.

A weekly ‘Ready to Heat’ menu is also available, offering dishes that you can heat and eat in the comfort of your own home. The menu releases every Tuesday and once ordered, will be available to pick-up at their usual opening hours on Friday and Saturday.

