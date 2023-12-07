New year, new career? It could take off at EMA
The event will take place in the check-in hall from 10am to 2pm and representatives from a wide range of businesses operating on the site will be available to speak to. These include Manchester Airports Group (MAG) which owns and runs the airport itself, as well as major cargo operator DHL, baggage handling firm Swissport, food service company HMS Host, one of EMA’s main airlines Jet2 and World Duty Free.
The Jobs Fair will provide a great opportunity for jobseekers to engage directly with employers and find out what they are looking for from applicants to boost their chances of securing employment at the airport. Free parking and a free shuttle bus to the venue will be provided.
MAG’s Group Head of Education, Skills & Employment, Marcella M’Rabety, said: “Whether you want to land a career at East Midlands Airport or are already working in the industry and looking for a change, our Jobs Fair is the perfect event for you!
“The event will provide an excellent opportunity to meet employers, learn about job opportunities, and network. We are really keen to attract new colleagues with a passion for aviation and exceptional customer service to join us as the airport continues to increase passenger numbers.”
The Airport Academy will also be in attendance promoting its free pre-employment support programmes, including fully accredited training schemes for those who are on jobs seekers allowance, and require additional support before applying for the jobs.
Employers signed up to attend the Jobs Fair is MAG, DWP, Nottingham College supporting Airport Academy, Accessorize, HMS Host, Trent Barton, World Duty Free, Escape Lounge/ Proof 65, Frankie and Bennys, Jet2, DHL, Swissport Starbucks.
Anyone interested can register here https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/east-midlands-airport-jobs-fair-tickets-750691718137 and further information is available from [email protected].