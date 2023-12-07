Anyone looking for a new career to take off in the New Year should put Wednesday 17 January in their diary to attend a Jobs Fair at East Midlands Airport (EMA).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event will take place in the check-in hall from 10am to 2pm and representatives from a wide range of businesses operating on the site will be available to speak to. These include Manchester Airports Group (MAG) which owns and runs the airport itself, as well as major cargo operator DHL, baggage handling firm Swissport, food service company HMS Host, one of EMA’s main airlines Jet2 and World Duty Free.

The Jobs Fair will provide a great opportunity for jobseekers to engage directly with employers and find out what they are looking for from applicants to boost their chances of securing employment at the airport. Free parking and a free shuttle bus to the venue will be provided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MAG’s Group Head of Education, Skills & Employment, Marcella M’Rabety, said: “Whether you want to land a career at East Midlands Airport or are already working in the industry and looking for a change, our Jobs Fair is the perfect event for you!

Could 2024 be the year you land a career at East Midlands Airport?

“The event will provide an excellent opportunity to meet employers, learn about job opportunities, and network. We are really keen to attract new colleagues with a passion for aviation and exceptional customer service to join us as the airport continues to increase passenger numbers.”

The Airport Academy will also be in attendance promoting its free pre-employment support programmes, including fully accredited training schemes for those who are on jobs seekers allowance, and require additional support before applying for the jobs.

Employers signed up to attend the Jobs Fair is MAG, DWP, Nottingham College supporting Airport Academy, Accessorize, HMS Host, Trent Barton, World Duty Free, Escape Lounge/ Proof 65, Frankie and Bennys, Jet2, DHL, Swissport Starbucks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad