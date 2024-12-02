New Whittington welcomes Viking Independent Funeral Services

When a loved one dies, it's a time for both grief and honouring their memory. Phil Tingle, a dedicated funeral director, understands this. That is why, I believe, he has opened Viking Independent Funeral Services in New Whittington, Chesterfield.

Phil, a familiar face for many in Sheffield, brings a wealth of experience and a deeply personal touch to each service.

Affordability is important too, and Viking offers dignified funeral options that respect a family’s wishes without the accumulation of additional financial burdens. Because, for Phil, family comes first.

Elle Scriven, a local funeral celebrant said: “Absolutely wonderful bloke, caring, empathetic and would look after your loved ones like they’re his own."

Viking's website echoes this sentiment: “We are here to help and guide you in difficult times, every step of the way… We are a small village family funeral service with a big commitment to providing affordable funeral services with the highest level of care.”

Phil's dedication extends beyond that of organising funerals of a loved ones. He recently hosted a coffee morning in support of Macmillan Cancer Support, highlighting his commitment to the community and giving back.

Reverend Jo Morris, Rector of Whittington Church of England, marked the occasion with a beautiful blessing of the funeral chapel.

With Viking Independent Funeral Services, Phil Tingle is helping to build a haven of compassionate support for families during their time of need. Viking isn't just a name; it reflects Phil's commitment to guiding families through this challenging journey with warmth and compassion.