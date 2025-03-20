New waterfront restaurant to combine Indian cuisine with tapas-style dining

A successful restauranteur is set to expand his culinary empire with the opening of his very first eatery in Derbyshire which promises a contemporary fusion of Indian food and tapas-style dining.

Suraj Pathak is well known in Nottingham where he already runs two branches of Lagan Indian Tapas Bar and Restaurant, as well as two fine dining establishments.

Now Suraj and his son Raman are hoping to bring the same fresh dining experience to the village of Findern, where they will showcase the rich diversity of Indian flavours through a unique tapas-style concept, perfect for sharing and social dining.

The new location on the banks of the Trent and Merseyside canal is currently home to a restaurant called Nadee, but Suraj and Raman will be completely refurbishing the building to create the third branch of Lagan Indian Tapas.

Suraj, who lives in Derby and was front of house at Anoki Restaurant in London Road for many years, said: “I started my career in Nepal and then moved to Dubai where I worked in the Raddison Hotel.

“But it has long been an ambition of mine to open my own restaurant in Derbyshire, which has become my home and is where my family has grown up.

“Around 10% of our customers in Nottingham drive over from Derby and we are confident that once people try the Lagan style of dining they will be converted to our unique menu of small plates, inspired by regional Indian dishes.”

The family already owns two branches of Lagan Indian Tapas – one on High Pavement in Nottingham city centre and the other in Beeston - which are both hugely popular with customers.

Lagan's Tapas food looks as good as it tastes.

They also own two fine dining restaurants named Mewar Haveli in Radcliffe-on-Trent and Northampton.

The new restaurant and bar, which they anticipate will be open in April, will cater for 100 covers and 80% of the seating will be outside, to maximise on the waterside location.

There will be a weekly outside barbecue and live entertainment, as well as an extensive food and cocktail menu.

Raman Pathak, who attended Lees Brook School said: "When people think of tapas they think of Spanish cuisine, but the ordering of many small dishes which are shared at the table is very popular in Indian culture too.

“Some of our food will be cooked in front of the customer but we are planning a casual atmosphere, where customers can join us for a drink or food – or decide to order some dishes halfway through the evening.

“Going out for a curry can be quite a big, heavy meal and at Lagan the options will be wide ranging, from some small plates of nibbles to a traditional meal. There will be something for every kind of customer and we can’t wait to throw open the doors.”

Lagan Indian Tapas Restaurant and Bar will open in April and there will be a grand opening later this year.