The new site will house a wide variety of utilities products which will allow the business to provide better availability to customers.

It will be used as a fulfilment centre to deliver stock directly to customers, as well as providing services such as hire and servicing and a base for the sales office and design teams.

John Hancock, Managing Director at Wolseley UK, said: “This exciting investment has been inspired by our Customer First approach, which has guided our developments ever since Fusion Utilities became part of Wolseley

Following a multi million pound investment, Wolseley Infrastructure has announced plans for its Fusion Utilities brand to open a new 160,000-square foot facility in Bolsover – creating up to 20 new jobs - in 2024.

Infrastructure. We believe that the new site will build upon our product and service offerings to provide our customers with an even easier, more streamlined way to meet their Utilities needs.”

The new warehouse will create between 10 and 20 new jobs.

John added: “Our dedication to people goes beyond our employees — and we’re proud that the new site will help to support thelocal community too. It’s all part ofour mission to create a Positive Impact in everything we do.”

Planning is already underway for the development and initial designs include the warehouse combining a green exterior with building features that mirror the natural landscape. The site will also include local vegetation to provide a biodiverse habitat, in addition to having attenuation ponds to reduce flood risks.

