New Vicar Lane pop-up shop to host independent Chesterfield businesses

The pop-up shop on Steeplegate will host a range of independent businesses.

The pop-up shop scheme, run by retail property consultants Barker Proudlove, will see an empty unit located across from Qoozies on Steeplegate turned into a flexible hub for dynamic independent businesses.

Jessica Swain, from Barker Proudlove, said schemes such as this are crucial to preserve the high street’s popularity amidst the growth of online shopping.

"As the high street continues to face pressures from the rise of online shopping, it’s imperative that we offer our customers a unique and high-quality shopping offer. Bringing in a cohesive range of independent start-ups allows us to do that.”

The initiative will launch on Monday, November 15, and the retail space can be rented at an all-inclusive weekly cost, which will include bills, rates and furniture.

Shaun Brown, Operations Manager at Vicar Lane Shopping Centre, said: ‘’This new initiative will present an ever-changing range of operators, allowing Steeplegate to continue to thrive. We can’t wait to see it come to life in the coming weeks.’’

The scheme has also been backed by Chesterfield Borough Council. Councillor Kate Sarvent, cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said the pop-up shop would provide a boost to the town centre, and reinforce the work already being done by the council to support businesses in Chesterfield.

“This is a fantastic initiative by Vicar Lane. Not only does it help ensure one of the vacant units is in use, but it also provides an opportunity to attract new businesses into the town centre and provides shoppers with something new to explore.

“We work closely with our private sector partners to support the town centre to thrive, and this initiative compliments some of the projects we are delivering to support new and established businesses, including the Digital High Street, our regular events programme and business start-up advice. I look forward to visiting the pop-ups that will occupy the space each month.”