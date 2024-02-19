New trustee for Derbyshire counselling service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Privacy, data protection and operational risk professional Matthew Varnham joins the eight-strong board at the countywide counselling service.

DRCS operates as a partner of Talking Mental Health Derbyshire (TMHD), who are a provider of the NHS Talking Therapies for Anxiety and Depression programme for Derbyshire Health Care Foundation Trust.

Matthew, who has worked at well-known financial institutions, said: “This type of service is so important for the communities it serves. I am enthusiastic and keen to support the work DRCS already does to break down barriers and help ensure services are available to those who need them.

DRCS chair of trustees Mark Serby with Matthew Varnham.

“My current professional role has a heavy focus on emerging technologies - such as generative AI and policy, and I am keen to contribute where I can across the organisation on compliance with governance documents and the law, confirming accountability and acting with reasonable care.”

Mark Serby, chair of trustees for the charity, said: “I am delighted to welcome Matthew onto the DRCS board. Matthew brings some added dimensions to the team at a time when privacy, data protection and operational risk are key to organisations.”

Derbyshire-established DRCS has a 30-year track record of working with individuals suffering from common mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, stress and long term conditions. DRCS also works with businesses and schools.

DRCS operates from bases in Bakewell, Derby, Chesterfield, Alfreton, Belper, Long Eaton and Matlock treating people from the Amber Valley, Erewash, Derbyshire Dales, High Peak, Derby City, North East Derbyshire.