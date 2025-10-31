New summer schedule to reach the Channel Islands from East Midlands Airport next year

St Aubin, Jersey, is a tranquil spot, served by two airlines from EMA

Direct flights to Guernsey will be available from East Midlands Airport with Blue Islands from next summer.

The regional airline has announced its summer 2026 schedule which improves its current daily route connections to the Channel Islands. The Guernsey flights on Tuesdays and Saturdays will continue on to Jersey, while for the rest of the week, flights will operate to Jersey followed by Guernsey.

East Midlands Airport customers also have the option of extra flights and holidays for Jersey with Jet2, with new Saturday services from Easter to 10 October 2026.

Jersey has a breathtaking coast and, thanks to its position between Britain and France, benefits from the best of both worlds. Expect French street names and British currency, along with a mild climate, and remnants of a fascinating shared history at every turn.

Jersey is the largest of the Channel Islands but only measures nine by five miles. Despite its compact size, it enjoys a rugged coastline with pristine beaches, magnificent castles, and lush countryside. The island boasts a thriving food scene, taking advantage of its fresh local seafood, famous Jersey Royal potatoes, and dairy products courtesy of the island’s iconic cattle.

There are miles of stunning coastal paths to explore on foot or by bike which will take you through Jersey’s diverse landscape, from country lanes to shady woodland and cliff top viewpoints.

Meanwhile Guernsey, the second-largest Channel Island just 27 miles west of the Normandy coast, is the ideal place for a break. It’s a popular destination for all sorts of holidays from wellness escapes and outdoor adventure to sight-seeing, or simply getting away from it all.

Guernsey is only 30 square miles wide, and the terrain is mostly flat with some low hills in the south west. This makes it ideal for exploring on two wheels - with eleven official cycle routes - or walking along its pleasant coastline and hiking trails.

East Midlands Airport’s Customer Services and Planning Director Mike Grimes said: “Short-hop flights to Guernsey and Jersey are very popular, offering idyllic island escapes within easy reach. We’re pleased to have more choice of how to get there available next summer, and look forward to welcoming customers for a relaxed start to their Channel Islands trips.”