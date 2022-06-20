SuperSave Wholesale Foods is launching in Dronfield on Saturday, June 25. Based at Lucas Works on Sheffield Road, Supersave is a discount food and drink warehouse, offering a wide range of household name brands.

Mark and Gabbie Bailey have set up the business, and Mark said their focus was on recognisable products that are either near to, or just past their best before date – but still perfect to use.

“We’re a short dated, past best before specialist. We’re going to be selling all different kinds of ambient foods and drinks – crisps, chocolate, sweets, pastas and things like that. It’s all going to be brands that people recognise as well – we’ve got Coca Cola, Walkers, Ben’s Rice, Cup a Soup, Cadbury and Toblerone – things like that.”

The store opens to customers for the first time on Saturday, June 25.

The store is open to both trade customers and members of the public, and no membership is required. Mark said that, with the cost of living crisis that has gripped the country, SuperSave would be able to help those Derbyshire residents who may be looking to save money.

“With the cost of living rising, and food prices going up, we’re going to give people incredible savings. With people struggling as they are at this moment in time, we’re going to be able to give the public a huge saving compared to Tesco, Sainsbury’s or Asda – they could be spending 60%-70% less than they would usually in other stores.

“With what’s happening right now, we’re going to be able to save people an awful lot of money.”