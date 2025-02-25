New skills service to support growth for Chesterfield businesses

Businesses in Chesterfield can access a new skills service which aims to help them to grow their business and boost productivity.

The Chesterfield Skills Brokerage Service provides businesses with free impartial advice that will help them to identify skills gaps in their business, access training programmes, including the University of Derby’s Executive and Professional Education courses and navigate wider funding opportunities available for training.

Together this will enable businesses to access the tools that they need to grow.

Delivered by the University of Derby on behalf of Chesterfield Borough Council, the free service is funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

A series of workshops and events have been planned to provide further support for businesses and create networking opportunities where participants can collaborate to enhance skills provision in their organisations.

Dr Matt Snowden, Associate Provost - Industry Engagement at the University of Derby, said: “The University of Derby is delighted to be supporting the Skills Brokerage Service with our partners at Chesterfield Borough Council. As the city and county’s only university, we take our role working with communities and organisations seriously.

“Those using the Skills Brokerage Service will have access to a team which has extensive experience working with businesses of all sizes to identify relevant training solutions from across a range of training providers that drive real results from consultation to implementation.”

Councillor Tricia Gilby, Leader of Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “The Skills Brokerage Service is a fantastic initiative which can help deliver higher level skills and education to people and employers in Chesterfield.

“This helps businesses to develop the skills they need to grow and can help our residents to access higher paying jobs which in turn will help strengthen our local economy.

“I’m proud that we are working in partnership with the University of Derby to deliver this service which has the potential to make a real difference in our borough.”

The Skills Brokerage Service complements and provides access to the Executive and Professional Education offering from the University’s St Helena Campus in Chesterfield.

Businesses can access a wide range of courses through the University of Derby including CPD and short courses focused on leadership and management, management apprenticeships spanning business, marketing and human resource management, logistics and accounting.

Matt Bromley, Academic Manager of Professional Executive Education, said: “The University has direct links to a wide range of organisations working across a variety of sectors, and our Executive Education programmes have been built on our knowledge and interactions with partners and stakeholders.

“The holistic offer is designed for public and private organisations through to major organisations and SMEs.

“There are several benefits to both the employer and employee. For the employer, it demonstrates a commitment to investing in people and ensures that they acquire the exact knowledge, skills and behaviours they need.

“The employee, meanwhile, will develop important capabilities that all employers demand from their leaders and the ability to engage employees, forge collaborative relationships and develop people.”

Find out more about the Chesterfield Skills Brokerage Service and the University of Derby’s Executive Education offering: www.derby.ac.uk/business-services/skills-brokerage-service/