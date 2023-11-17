A new addition to Chesterfield’s Market Hall has arrived – offering authentic Asian foods, ingredients and spices.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chesterfield Market Hall has welcomed a unique new business, giving customers access to authentic Indian and Pakistani snacks and spices.

Desi Mini Mart will offer a range of products, including sweets, rusks, savories, pakora mix, haleem mix, chaat masala, various biryani masala, all types of curry masala, and a wide selection of spices – giving Asian food lovers a destination to source authentic products for their recipes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The store will also introduce people in the town to Mini Melts ice cream, made using patented cryogenic technology to provide a unique texture. Flavours available include chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, blueberry, lime and lemon, mint chocolate, mango and cookies and cream.

The new store has opened in Chesterfield town centre. Image: Destination Chesterfield

Naveed Muhammad, owner of Desi Mini Mart, said: “I am passionate about procuring high-quality ingredients which are essential to create delicious and authentic dishes.

“I am so excited to be trading from the Market Hall. The Market Hall is a vibrant and welcoming place, and I am proud to be a part of the community. I love Chesterfield as a whole. It is a friendly and welcoming town, with a strong sense of community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad