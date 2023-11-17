News you can trust since 1855
New shop opens in Chesterfield’s Market Hall – offering authentic Asian foods and spices

A new addition to Chesterfield’s Market Hall has arrived – offering authentic Asian foods, ingredients and spices.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 17th Nov 2023, 10:45 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 10:45 GMT
Chesterfield Market Hall has welcomed a unique new business, giving customers access to authentic Indian and Pakistani snacks and spices.

Desi Mini Mart will offer a range of products, including sweets, rusks, savories, pakora mix, haleem mix, chaat masala, various biryani masala, all types of curry masala, and a wide selection of spices – giving Asian food lovers a destination to source authentic products for their recipes.

The store will also introduce people in the town to Mini Melts ice cream, made using patented cryogenic technology to provide a unique texture. Flavours available include chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, blueberry, lime and lemon, mint chocolate, mango and cookies and cream.

The new store has opened in Chesterfield town centre. Image: Destination ChesterfieldThe new store has opened in Chesterfield town centre. Image: Destination Chesterfield
The new store has opened in Chesterfield town centre. Image: Destination Chesterfield

Naveed Muhammad, owner of Desi Mini Mart, said: “I am passionate about procuring high-quality ingredients which are essential to create delicious and authentic dishes.

“I am so excited to be trading from the Market Hall. The Market Hall is a vibrant and welcoming place, and I am proud to be a part of the community. I love Chesterfield as a whole. It is a friendly and welcoming town, with a strong sense of community.

“I would encourage people in the town and further afield to support local independents in the run-up to Christmas. Shopping local is a great way to support the local economy and to get to know your community. It is also a way to ensure that you are getting authentic, high-quality products.”

