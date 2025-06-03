New recruit strengthens Belmayne support team

Belmayne managing partner, Martin Birch, welcomes Aimee Allen to the firm.

Dronfield-based independent financial planners, Belmayne, are expanding their administration team with the appointment of a new executive assistant.

Aimee Allen will be working directly with the Derbyshire firm’s managing partner, Martin Birch, supporting him on both internal and client-related matters.

Aspiring financial adviser, Aimee, completed a diploma in business administration whilst working as an apprentice at a financial advisory firm in Chesterfield. The Belmayne team is now familiarising her with its systems and processes and once she is up to speed, she will act as Martin’s main client liaison.

Managing partner, Martin, said: “It is a pleasure to welcome Aimee to Belmayne. She already has strong organisational and administrative skills and a real interest in learning more about the financial services industry. We pride ourselves on helping our team develop professionally and with the support of her colleagues, I have no doubt she will be a real asset to the firm.”

Aimee is succeeding Martin’s current personal assistant, Melanie Shaw, who qualified as a financial planner in 2023 and will now be focusing on this role full-time. The firm is enjoying a period of rapid growth, bringing in new and experienced financial planners to meet demand and retain service levels.

For more information about the career opportunities available, or Belmayne’s wide range of financial planning services, telephone (01246) 298181, visit www.belmayne-ifa.com or follow the firm on X, @belmayneifa.