The Hidden Knight will be opening its doors to customers tomorrow.

The Hidden Knight on Soresby Street will be opening on Friday, November 19, replacing what used to be the Welbeck Inn.

However, general manager Rebecca Hurd said the pub will offer something different to its predecessor.

“It’s had an extensive refurbishment, it doesn’t look like the same building, and we’re a completely different pub to the Welbeck.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’ve got our own lager, which is a pilsner, and our own real ale which we’ve had brewed in small batches. We’re going to be doing comedy nights, theme nights - a bit of a different offering.”

Paul Storey, landlord at the Hidden Knight, used to run the Royal Oak on The Shambles, and Mrs Hurd previously managed at the Winding Wheel and Pomegranate Theatre.

She said it was a big decision to leave her job to join this new venture, but she had faith the Hidden Knight would take off.

“I’ve been in the pub trade for around 20 years, and I worked with Paul around 15 years ago.

“I’ve given up my job to come here, and that’s quite a leap of faith, especially in the current climate, but I believe in this place.”

Mrs Hurd also said she hoped customers would appreciate the family atmosphere that she and Mr Storey were trying to create at the pub.

“We want that family feel to it - you go into certain places and it feels so corporate and clinical, we don't want that, we want people to come in and to know them by name, and them to know us.

“We’ve got a huge backing from family and friends, and it's going to be a real family-run pub.”

The Hidden Knight will offer four real ale pumps - one being their own ale, and the other three on rotation. There will also be an extensive range of gins, rums, wines and other spirits.

There will be deals for diners at the pub, including an early birds menu on Monday-Wednesday, with a meal for £5.95 or two for £10. The afternoon tea for two deal will offer two meals for £19.95, or £24.95 with an alcoholic drink.