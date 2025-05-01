New Mills business celebrates expansion with move to new, larger premises

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A4 Laser Labels Limited, a Self-Adhesive Label Manufacturer and Printer, announces its move to new, larger premises located at Bingswood Industrial Estate, Whaley Bridge, High Peak, Derbyshire SK23 7SP.

This expansion is a direct result of the company's continued growth and increased demand for its products. The move to the new location represents a significant milestone for the company and is a direct result of customer demand, allowing for increased efficiency, expanded capacity, and a more modern workspace to better serve its growing customer base.

A4 Laser Labels Limited say "We are incredibly proud of our achievements and this expansion allows us to continue to drive growth and improvement to create value and provide exceptional service to our clients.

The new premises of 40,000 square feet, offers infinitely more space and we have taken on more up-to-date equipment to cope with demand.

A4 Laser Labels Limited New Premises

Our team is committed to leveraging this new space to enhance operations, expand our offerings, and strengthen our position in the market”.

A4 Laser Labels Limited is a specialist in the manufacturing and printing of high-quality self-adhesive labels. They offer a comprehensive range of products, including sheet, on-roll, fanfold, and sprocket-fed labels, with both standard and bespoke options available.

A4 Laser Labels added “A major milestone came in August 2023, when we acquired the office stationery label segment from a well-known UK manufacturer, which doubled our turnover and was the catalyst to our move to larger premises.

True to our commitment, we have recently made another acquisition which will see more machinery arriving in May 2025 and a significant increase to our turnover.”

In 2021, they achieved ISO 9001-2015 certification which opened more doors for them and in November 2024 they became FSC accredited. They source premium raw materials from FSC-accredited suppliers which allows them to maintain a high standard while keeping costs competitive.

Additionally, their fast turnaround times really set A4 Laser Labels apart from others in the market, which is valued greatly by their loyal clients.

A final word from Adam Ormrod, the Sales Director who announced“The move was incredibly smooth, and production was not interrupted at all during the three months from January 2025 that it has taken to transition. This is a great testament to the dedication and commitment of our strong and loyal team, many of whom have given up their weekends to assist in the move”.