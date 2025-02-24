New luxury hair salon to open at Elder Way

Elder Way will welcome a third business to the development later this year, with a new luxury hair salon, Feather & Fern set to open in Unit 1 on Knifesmithgate in May.

Feather & Fern owners and hairdressers Kerry Featherstone and Sara Fern have agreed a 10-year lease on the prominent 1,636 sq. ft unit with Elder Way developer Jomast marking another exciting tenant for the iconic former Co-op department store.

Feather & Fern will now join Bottle & Thyme and Hotpod Yoga who both moved to the development last year.

Both hailing and currently working in Chesterfield, the opening of Feather & Fern is the first business venture for Kerry and Sara.

Speaking about the move, Kerry said: "We are really excited by the Elder Way development. It is the new place to be in town. The unit and space wowed us and we wanted it immediately."

Feather & Fern will be located in what was the electrical department of the former Co-Op department store. Work is now underway to transform the split-level unit.

Sara added: “Jomast has allowed us to be flexible with the interior and that was important to us. We want to put our own stamp on the space and create an environment unlike other hair salon in town."

The lower level will host a welcoming area with a reception desk, sea grass pendant lighting, a seating area, and a coffee bar. "It's an area for people to not just wait for their appointment, but relax," Kerry added.

Work has started on the fit out of the unit, which will feature zoned areas, including a back wash.

The second level will be zoned into cutting, washing, and mixing areas. In keeping with the wider Elder Way development, Feather and Fern will have a fresh and contemporary look.

The original unit 1 has been split in order to accommodate Fern & Feather’s business needs. The split has created a smaller 1,109 sq.ft unit which Jomast is confident will appeal to independent and start-up businesses in the area.

Mark Hill, Jomast’s Commercial Property Director said: “I am delighted that we have been able to accommodate Sara and Kerry’s new business and help them realise their dream.

“Feather & Fern will be a great addition to Elder Way and Chesterfield town centre. It’s a prominent unit with lots of parking nearby as well as neighbouring businesses like Bottle & Thyme which will assist them in getting their business established quickly.

The move to Elder Way by Feather & Fern means that all three corner units at the development on Knifesmithgate and Elder Way - are now fully occupied. Just one unit remains available on Knifesmithgate.

Set to open in May later this year, Feather & Fern aims to create nine jobs, including six stylist roles, two apprenticeships, and a beauty therapist role. The salon will have ten hair sections with extra seating for colours and treatments.

Looking forward to opening their first business, Sara said: "It's very exciting and scary. We can’t wait to welcome clients – new and old – to Feather & Fern. We are delighted that we are able to bring our vision to life at Elder Way. It’s the place to be in Chesterfield.”

Just five units now remain available at Elder Way with agent WSB Property reporting strong interest from a number of operators.

For enquiries or further information about the available units, visit www.elderway.co.uk