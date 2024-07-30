New LockFit franchisee brings security and community spirit to Derby and surrounding areas

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

LockFit, the UK’s largest supplier of locksmiths, proudly announces the addition of Stephen as the newest franchisee, serving Derby and surrounding areas. Stephen’s inspiring journey from the telecoms industry to becoming a LockFit franchisee showcases resilience, community commitment, and the pursuit of new opportunities. His dedication to enhancing local security and fostering community spirit marks a new chapter for Derby.

After an eight-year career in the telecoms industry, Stephen faced redundancy in April 2024 due to corporate restructuring. Months of job hunting left him uninspired until a conversation with his uncle, a former LockFit franchisee, opened the door to a new path. Encouraged by his uncle's positive experience, Stephen explored the potential of joining the LockFit family.

"The 'be your own boss' model was incredibly appealing, especially with the robust support network provided by other franchisees. The proven business model and marketing support made the transition much smoother," Stephen explains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Initially, Stephen had not considered a career in locksmithing. However, his hands-on nature and knack for using tools—a trait he attributes to his neurodivergence—made the prospect of becoming a locksmith both challenging and rewarding.

Stephen Carey (pictured centre).

"I love learning new trades and the idea of helping people. The satisfaction of completing jobs and making a positive impact on others’ lives is a big driving force for me," he shares.

Starting his LockFit franchise presented several challenges. Convincing himself and his wife to embrace this career change was significant. Additionally, sourcing the right van that met his needs in terms of size, price, and timely delivery was a difficult task. Despite these obstacles, Stephen's determination saw him through to a successful launch.

Stephen is dedicated to making a positive impact in his local community. He aims to educate residents on various lock types and their applications, demystifying security measures and promoting safer homes. Stephen also plans to participate in community events and initiatives, lending his expertise to local council projects and neighbourhood watch programs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the short term, Stephen’s goal is to establish a reliable service within his local area, becoming a well-known and trusted figure in the community. Long-term, he aspires to train his children in the trade, creating a family-run business that can expand into additional territories.

Outside of his work with LockFit, Stephen pursues an unexpected passion—professional wrestling. After COVID-19, he decided to chase this childhood dream and now enjoys the thrill of stepping into the ring. Despite this unique hobby, his primary role remains as a dedicated stepfather to his four children.

A memorable experience early in his LockFit journey involved helping his elderly neighbours who had locked themselves out. Using his newly acquired skills, he quickly resolved their issue, even cutting a new key and installing a key safe for future emergencies. This act of kindness underscores his commitment to helping others and building a supportive community.

Looking Forward

Stephen offers valuable advice for those considering a LockFit franchise: research thoroughly and understand that owning a franchise means running a business. He emphasises the importance of dedication and hard work, coupled with the unparalleled support and customer-focused approach that sets LockFit apart from other locksmith services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad