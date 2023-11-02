New jobs set to be created through warehouse project on Derbyshire’s largest brownfield site

Scores of new jobs are set to be created through the construction of six warehouses forming part of the major regeneration of Derbyshire’s largest brownfield site.

The planned warehouses would make it seven units on the former Stanton Ironworks site which is being regenerated after years left derelict as New Stanton Park – set to create 4,000 jobs.

This follows the approval of the first warehouse in June, creating the first 138 new jobs. Details for the number of jobs to be created from the next six warehouses have not been provided.

The plots would include 12,853 square metres of floor space, 132 parking spaces and 60 bike spots, with the units reaching up to 12.5 metres in height. In comparison, the first warehouse unit already approved will have 1,894 square metres of floor space.

Erewash Borough Council planning officers have recommended that the plans are approved at a meeting on Wednesday, November 8. They feel the planned warehouses and associated noises would not be out of place or any different from disruption already expected in a heavily industrialised area – including the expansive Stanton Bonna concrete facility – which historically was even more heavily dominated by industrial activity.

Four objection letters have been written to the council by residents in the historic Twelvehouses row of homes adjacent to the former ironworks in Sowbrook Lane, next to the junction with Ilkeston Road and Lows Lane.

They fear the impact of 24-hour working including lighting, noise, dust, with the Twelvehouses owners unable to develop their homes to mitigate these issues due to their listed status. These residents also fear the impact of further traffic, impact on the setting and character of the listed homes and the scale and prominence of the proposed warehouses.

Borough council officers write: “Historically the site has been used as a substantial ironworks and the area is still surrounded by industrial uses. Background noise levels are such that the noise likely to be created by the use of the proposed units is concluded to be below baseline levels.

“Traffic generation on the public highway is to be expected and an inevitable consequence of the approval of a 260,000 sqm industrial park.

“Noise associated with such traffic was considered at outline stage and deemed to be acceptable. The context of the site and its heavily industrialised history are also noted.

“The layout is such that the buildings have been sited to maximise the distance between units and the nearby listed buildings at Twelvehouses.