New hygiene ratings given to Derbyshire pubs, restaurants and takeaways

The ratings are awarded by the Food Standards Agency, to help choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving you clear information about the businesses’ hygiene standards.
The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online.
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is required
1. Chopsticks
A Chesterfield takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Chopsticks, a takeaway at 18 Eyre Street East, Chesterfield was given the score after assessment on November 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Chesterfield's 140 takeaways with ratings, 101 (72%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
Photo: Google
2. Royal Kitchen
Royal Kitchen, a takeaway at 111 Roper Avenue, in Heanor, has been given a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating. D
The score was given after assessment on November 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Amber Valley's 95 takeaways with ratings, 55 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
Photo: Google
3. Pizza Top
A Clowne takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating. Pizza Top, a takeaway at 41b Mill Street, Clowne, was given the maximum score after assessment on December 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. It means that of Bolsover's 69 takeaways with ratings, 47 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
Photo for illustration only
Photo: Pixabay
4. Mint Leaf
A North East Derbyshire restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Mint Leaf (18) Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 42 Green Lane, Dronfield was given the score after assessment on November 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North East Derbyshire's 99 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 80 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
Photo: Google