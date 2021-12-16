New hygiene ratings given to Derbyshire pubs, restaurants and takeaways

4. Mint Leaf

A North East Derbyshire restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating. Mint Leaf (18) Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 42 Green Lane, Dronfield was given the score after assessment on November 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. It means that of North East Derbyshire's 99 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 80 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Photo: Google