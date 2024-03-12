New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to a number of the town’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The ratings scheme helps you choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving you clear information about businesses’ hygiene standards – it is not a guide to the qulaity of the food on offer.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food. The ratings are:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

1 . Hygiene ratings Hygiene ratings have been issued to a number of Chesterfield businesses. Photo: Victoria Jones Photo Sales

2 . Katies: Rated 5 Katies at 21 High Street, Brimington, Chesterfield;, was awarded a rating of 5 after inspection on February 29. Katie's Sandwich Shop, previously known as Brimington Butty's reopened earlier this month, following refurbishment. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . St Thomas Coffee Bar: Rated 5 St Thomas Coffee Bar at St Thomas' Church, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield was rated 5 after its inspection on February 27 Photo: Google Photo Sales