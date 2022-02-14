Zenita Kelly, 25, is launching her new salon, True to Zen, on Tuesday, February 15. The salon, which occupies a unit in Moss Court on Saltergate, will offer unisex hair and beauty services, a barbers and a nail bar.

True to Zen will be Zenita’s first salon, and she said she was looking forward to opening the doors and welcoming customers in.

“It’s really exciting, absolutely. I’m very passionate and creative, and I’ve been in the hair industry for over eight years.

The salon will be open to customers from tomorrow.

“I used to work at Elysium on Chatsworth Road, just renting a chair, but now I’ve decided to take the next step and set up my own salon.”

Zenita said she wanted her new salon to be a relaxing environment to which people can come for a range of hair and beauty services.

“I wanted to give the salon a luxury, modern beach feel to help bring in the zen relaxation vibes.”

Zenita also said that, after the issues the pandemic caused for the industry, she was hoping that things would now be back to normal.

“Through the pandemic, we didn’t work for at least six months, and that was difficult. Fingers crossed, things will stay as they are now.”

Elysium Hair Salon will be closing on Saturday, February 26, and from that date, its owner Rich will be carrying over all bookings and working from Zenita’s new premises.