New Group Managing Director marks exciting future for regional housebuilder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Regional housebuilder Harron Homes has appointed James Poynor to the role of Group Managing Director following the retirement of Ian Pendlebury after a decade with the business.

The company has two regional offices located in Leeds and Barlborough and operates across the wider Yorkshire area and into Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

Latterly Managing Director for Taylor Wimpey Manchester, James, 51, boasts a 20 year career working in the property sector in senior leadership roles, making him well placed to take the business forward, building on Harron’s already enviable reputation for crafting executive family homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James, who lives in Lincoln said, ‘I was already familiar with Harron Homes and impressed by the beautiful designs and handpicked locations. Having now spent time getting to know the people behind the scenes I’m inspired by the commitment and desire to succeed.

James Poyner, Group Managing Director at Harron Homes

‘This is a great opportunity for me to influence the business and play a more strategic role in how Harron evolves at what is a key moment in our sector. Challenges in the market are really putting housebuilders to the test and now is the time to unlock the potential of the business by putting the customer centre stage.’

Harron Homes builds family homes across Yorkshire and the East Midlands and thanks to its impressive pedigree, is one of the leaders in the four and five bedroom home market. James concluded, ‘I’m looking to drive consistency, develop our offering and ultimately grow our operational area making Harron the employer and housebuilder of choice.

‘With a strong heritage, ability to be agile when needed and a reputation for building in the most sought after locations we have the foundations of a very exciting future.’