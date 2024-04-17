New food hygiene ratings issued to Derbyshire busineses – including one takeaway ordered to make major improvements

New food hygiene ratings have been issued to a number of Derbyshire businesses – including one takeway which has been ordered to make major improvements after being handed a one-out-of-five rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 17th Apr 2024

The hygiene rating scheme helps you choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving you clear information about businesses’ hygiene standards. It is not a guide to the quality of the food on offer.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food. The ratings are:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

These are the latest Derbyshire takeaways, food outlets and pubs to have been inspected and issued with new hygiene ratings.

Lottie's Sandwich Bar, a takeaway at 117-119 Saltergate, Chesterfield was given the maximum score of 5 stars after assessment on April 11

Delhi Nights at 124 The Common, South Normanton, Alfreton was rated 5 on April 11

The Castlewood Public House at Carter Lane East, South Normanton, Alfreton; was rated 5 on April 11

