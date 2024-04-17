The hygiene rating scheme helps you choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving you clear information about businesses’ hygiene standards. It is not a guide to the quality of the food on offer.
The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food. The ratings are:
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is required
These are the latest Derbyshire takeaways, food outlets and pubs to have been inspected and issued with new hygiene ratings.
