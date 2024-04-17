The hygiene rating scheme helps you choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving you clear information about businesses’ hygiene standards. It is not a guide to the quality of the food on offer.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food. The ratings are:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

These are the latest Derbyshire takeaways, food outlets and pubs to have been inspected and issued with new hygiene ratings.

1 . Food hygiene ratings New hygiene ratings have been issued to a number of Derbyshire premises Photo: Victoria Jones Photo Sales

2 . Lottie's Lottie's Sandwich Bar, a takeaway at 117-119 Saltergate, Chesterfield was given the maximum score of 5 stars after assessment on April 11 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Delhi Nights Delhi Nights at 124 The Common, South Normanton, Alfreton was rated 5 on April 11 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . The Castlewood The Castlewood Public House at Carter Lane East, South Normanton, Alfreton; was rated 5 on April 11 Photo: Google Photo Sales