New food hygiene ratings given to two Chesterfield establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Chesterfield’s food establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
25th Oct 2022, 11:34am
Devine Koffee Chesterfield Ltd, located at 36 High Street, Old Whittington, Chesterfield was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 20.
And Best Kebab & Pizza House, a takeaway at 29 Holywell Street, Chesterfield was also given a score of five on October 20.
The food hygiene scheme helps you choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving customers information about the businesses’ hygiene standards