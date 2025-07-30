New family lawyer joins growing team at Timms Solicitors

Timms Solicitors has appointed Amelia Harrison in a permanent position as a Family Lawyer within its private family law team.

Amelia takes up the post with immediate effect and will be based in the Burton office, covering Swadlincote and its surrounding areas. She joins Adrian Rose, Jessica Barnett and Katie Copsey.

Before joining the business, Amelia worked for Legal 500 law firms and brings with her years of experience working within family law.

Her new role will see her undertake a variety of private law family work, which will include divorce, financial matters and separation, with her particular interest being children and financial matters for cohabiting couples.

Amelia prides herself on providing straightforward and practical advice to clients and is currently training to become a family mediator.

Timms Managing Partner, Fiona Moffat, explained: “We are delighted to welcome Amelia to our growing family law team.

“Our firm has a solid reputation for serving our local community, and we continue to grow and develop.

“Amelia’s expertise, knowledge and professionalism will bring so much to the team, and we are all excited to see her progress in the business.”

Timms Solicitors has offices in Derby, Burton-on-Trent, Ashby and Swadlincote and has been providing family law and legal services across the Midlands for over 130 years.

Amelia said: “I am really pleased to have been appointed family lawyer, and I am excited to join the family law team at Timms. Everyone has already made me feel extremely welcome, and I feel proud to have joined such a strong team of staff.

“I am looking forward to continuing to develop my career and supporting the firm’s family law team and the success it has already celebrated.”

Out of work, Amelia can usually be found on the sidelines of a football pitch, supporting her family.