New excavator joins quarrying 'team' to keep limestone production on target

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The family-owned company extracts very high purity limestone (calcium carbonate) for use in over 100 essential products from animal feeds to glass manufacture and from adhesives to plasterboards.

The four-metres tall R 972 excavator, manufactured by German-Swiss company Liebherr, plays an integral role in the production process, picking up pieces of rock as large as a car and placing them into dumper trucks ready for crushing down to the required size for the variety of products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Quarry Manager Jon Murgatroyd explained: “As well as our team of 190 employees, the range of giant mobile plants we use on site also plays a vital role in our production process. To obtain the highest quality products we need to blend the material in specific quantities, and this means extracting from three separate areas of the quarry. Bringing this second large excavator in has proved beneficial in terms of our production capabilities.

Longcliffe Quarry Operative, Lee Gamble with the new excavator which he operates at Brassington Moor

“This R 972 model delivers benefits all round for Longcliffe including its work capabilities, fuel economy and decreased noise. The decrease in fuel contributes towards our company goal to reduce our carbon footprint.”

As well as the weight, other impressive statistics for this giant excavator include a 7m ‘arm’ at the front and a rock ‘bucket’ with a capacity of five cubic metres. The bucket’s ‘teeth’ are made of low alloy carbon steel to make them strong enough to withstand the process of picking up the limestone rocks. Each ‘bucketload’ can carry up to eight tonnes of material.

The new excavator gets the thumbs up from experienced Longcliffe operator Kevin Beacham. “All in all, the machine is a big step up from the older machine. It’s smoother, quieter and a lot better balanced too. In addition, it’s a nice, comfortable cab. It’s very quiet and the seat and seating position are excellent,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad