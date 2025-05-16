New dentist practice relocates to Chesterfield site in £1.4m investment - accepting a limited number of NHS patients

The new mydentist Chesterfield practice, which is now located at 18 Saltergate, was officially launched by Practice Manager, Jessica Winney Belton, and her team on Thursday, May 15.

After a project lasting just over a year, all the dentists and staff from the previous Chesterfield site on 115 Saltergate have moved to the new site at 18 Saltergate, where patient appointments are now underway.

The move marks a substantial enhancement for the 11,000+ patients of mydentist in the community of Chesterfield, who will now benefit from a modern, state-of-the-art practice, a greater range of dental treatments and technology, as well as improved travel links and wheelchair and disabled access.

Through the relocation to the new site, there are now nine surgeries available at the new mydentist Chesterfield practice, with the potential to expand to sixteen in the future.

Inside the new mydentist Chesterfield practice

The new practice will continue to offer key services offered to its patients – including NHS dental care, affordable private treatment options via the mydentist {my}options service, hygiene, and aesthetic services such as whitening, teeth straightening, implants and mydentist smile makeover.

Laura Pinchbeck, mydentist Area Development Manager, commented: “We’ve been working very hard to relocate to a more accessible site in Chesterfield for just over a year, so to see the new practice finally open is fantastic. With nine modern surgeries, we now have much more choice for patients, plus our team are benefitting from improved facilities. Our aim was to meet the needs of our patients and our team here in Chesterfield now and in the future, and feedback so far has been extremely positive.”

Due to capacity constraints, the new mydentist Chesterfield practice will be accepting a limited number of new NHS patients where availability allows, and can now accept new patients under {my}options, mydentist’s affordable private dental offering. Under {my}options, patients can access private check-ups, essential dental treatments, and aesthetic dental treatments at affordable prices with check-ups costing £59, alongside benefiting from affordable finance that can help patients to spread the cost of their treatments.

A full range of dental treatments is on offer at the practice including teeth whitening, teeth straightening, hygiene appointments, smile makeovers and dental implants.

The new mydentist Chesterfield reception area

Jessica Winney Belton,Practice Manager at mydentist Chesterfield, commented: "I am delighted to reveal the new facilities and flexibility of appointment times that we can now offer to our patients. With our recent enhancements and expanded services, we're well placed to deliver a higher level of dental care and provide an even more exceptional experience to our community. We look forward to welcoming patients into the practice and hearing their feedback.”

Mydentist has recently launched online booking, so that you can book affordable private examinations or hygiene appointments with convenience and ease.