New culinary chapter at The Maynard as Michelin-experienced Todd Vickers takes the helm

The Maynard, one of the Peak District’s most loved boutique hotels and dining destinations, is delighted to announce the appointment of Todd Vickers as its new Head Chef. With a fresh new menu launching this June, Todd brings a wealth of Michelin-level experience, creativity, and a deep respect for local, seasonal ingredients to The Maynard’s kitchens.

Nestled between the rolling hills and rugged beauty of the Derbyshire countryside, The Maynard has earned a reputation for elegant interiors, relaxed dining, and warm hospitality. It is a year-round favourite for everything from Sunday lunches and romantic getaways to weddings and special celebrations — and under Todd’s leadership, its food offering is set to evolve further.

Having trained under Michelin-awarded chefs such as Adam Smith and worked at prestigious venues including The Man Behind The Curtain and The Yorke Arms, Todd’s philosophy is rooted in showcasing the natural quality of ingredients with simplicity and flair. He is passionate about creating food that is both comforting and refined, combining familiar British favourites with inventive flavour pairings.

“The Maynard presented an opportunity to work within one of the most historic, beautiful venues in the Peak District and create something truly memorable,” says Todd Vickers. “My vision is to offer food that is bold in flavour yet unpretentious — dishes that people genuinely want to eat. It’s about using seasonal, local produce to craft a smaller, thoughtful menu where every dish earns its place and every ingredient shines.”

Todd Vickers

Signature elements of Todd’s approach include inventive combinations such as pairing fish and meat, a love of classical techniques, and a focus on ensuring that every guest feels connected to the food on their plate. Whether creating an exceptional pie, a showstopping dessert, or a refined dining experience, his aim is always the same: to delight and inspire with every mouthful.

Stephen Atkinson, Operations Director of Longbow Venues, says: “We are delighted to welcome Todd to The Maynard. His philosophy of ‘quality over quantity’, his focus on seasonality, and his passion for nurturing talent in the kitchen are a perfect fit for our ethos. He brings energy, experience, and a clear vision that we know our guests will love.”

Rob Hattersley, Founder and Managing Director of Longbow Venues, adds: “Todd’s appointment signals a new chapter for The Maynard’s dining experience. His passion for fresh, local produce and his thoughtful approach to menu development perfectly reflect what The Maynard stands for — authenticity, quality, and warm hospitality.”

The Maynard is part of Longbow Venues, an independent hospitality group based in the Peak District. Founded in 2019, Longbow Venues operates a growing collection of award-winning heritage venues, including The Ashford Arms, The George Hathersage, The Peacock at Owler Bar, and The Peacock at Rowsley.

The group is known for its ‘people over profits’ philosophy, commitment to local sourcing, and its celebration of the very best of the region.

Todd’s appointment comes at a vibrant time for The Maynard, which is set to host a series of live music events, an English wine tasting evening with boutique winery Henner’s, and its Annual Garden Party this spring and summer. With stunning surroundings, a renewed culinary direction, and a packed calendar of events, The Maynard continues to offer unforgettable experiences at the heart of the Peak District.

The new menu will launch in June 2025.

For more information about The Maynard and to book, visit the website.