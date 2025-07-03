New Chesterfield care home to create 60 jobs for local people

Cinema at Dale Brook

A brand-new care home in Chesterfield, Dale Brook operated by Crystal Care Collection, is set to bring 60 much-needed jobs to the region.

Set to open in August 2025, Dale Brook will offer all-inclusive residential, dementia, and respite care for up to 66 people.

Liz Walker, the Managing Director at Crystal Care Collection, said, ‘Our new care home will not only deliver exceptional care to residents, but also serve as a stable employer in the community. We’re proud to be investing in Chesterfield and its skilled care professionals.’

As well as various roles in care and care management, Dale Brook is offering posts for kitchen and housekeeping staff, activities team members, maintenance personnel, and administration.

Library at Dale Brook

Dale Brook team members will receive above the National Living Wage, and staff will enjoy benefits like a fully funded Blue Light Card, meals on shift, and excellent career growth opportunities.

Recruitment is already underway, and all positions are available on Indeed.

About Dale Brook:

Dale Brook features 66 en-suite bedrooms, landscaped gardens, a cinema room, a beauty salon, and the latest in care technology to support residents' wellbeing and independence.

Dale Brook opens in August

Dale Brook will provide all-inclusive residential and dementia care under a ‘Crystal Clear’ package – meaning no hidden costs or billable extras - designed to give residents and families peace of mind when it comes to looking for a care home.

Through use of solar panels and ground source heat pump technology, the home can be operated as a Carbon Free Green home, promoting sustainability and eco-friendly standards.

Dale Brook will also be introducing a ‘Community Tree’ initiative, designed to support residents to stay connected to the community that they know and love by visiting and bringing in local people, groups and organisations to the home for shared activities and events.