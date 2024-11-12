New buyer appointed at Pinelog as part of growth plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Another new face has joined Pinelog Limited, one of the UK’s leading designers and manufacturers of luxury timber lodges and buildings.

Stephen Hibbert from Beighton in Sheffield, has joined Pinelog as a buyer, taking responsibility for the procurement of thousands of items for the company. Stephen’s is one of four back-office appointments Pinelog has made in the last 12 months as part of the firm’s strategic growth plans.

He brings a number of years in procurement to the role, previously being employed as a distribution category manager.

Speaking about his appointment, Stephen said: “I am very proud to join Pinelog. The lodges are synonymous with quality and use premium products to ensure longevity. As such, it is very much a case of quality over price when it comes to purchasing decisions.”

Stephen Hibbert has joined Pinelog as a buyer, based at Pinelog's headquaters and production facility in Chesterfield.

Stephen’s role sees him taking responsibility of more than 3,500 in-stock items as well as sourcing additional customer-specified products for each bespoke lodge.

He added: “It is a hugely challenging but very rewarding role. As we’re manufacturing each lodge from raw materials from the ground up to the finished, furnished product ready for installation, there are thousands of items involved in the production of each one. I am very much enjoying the responsibility of ensuring our production team have the products, tools and equipment to complete each lodge on time and to the highest of standards. It’s great to be part of that team.”

Stephen is based at Pinelog’s headquarters and production facility in Chesterfield, Derbyshire where all lodges are manufactured. The company relocated to Chesterfield from Bakewell in 2022 to accommodate growth plans as well as allow for greater innovation and efficiency in the manufacturing process

He explained: “Working alongside the team that constructs the lodges at the Chesterfield site means that I can ensure that the products not only meet the needs of our customers but also my colleagues.”

As part of its growth plans, Pinelog is also recruiting a production manager to join the senior leadership team and oversee production at the Chesterfield factory. The company is also recruiting a senior lead electrician. Earlier this year, Pinelog strengthened its sales team with the appointment of Lucy Wood and Jessica Blaney, who joined sales account manager Judy Barwell, to drive forward Pinelog’s ambitions to increase its share of lodge supply to the luxury holiday park sector.