New business centre opens in Chesterfield town centre after £800,000 refurbishment of “historic building”

A new business centre offering several office spaces is now open in the centre of Chesterfield.

York House Business Centre, based on St. Mary’s Gate, is situated in the heart of the town, providing an accessible and convenient location for companies looking for quality office space.

The property has 24-hour access and benefits from internal and external CCTV. In total, the building has undergone a refurbishment thought to have cost around £800,000.

Emma Gallagher, director at commercial property agent, Roy Peters Estates, said: “We are delighted to continue our involvement with York House and be part of the next chapter in the life of such a beautiful and historic building.

York House in Chesterfield town centre has been turned into a business centre. Credit: Destination Chesterfield

“A mixed use development such as this promises to bring numerous benefits to the town with the diversity of those occupying the variety of space available. With the affordable rent and flexible terms, it will also encourage those just starting out in business to take that first step.

“We have had strong demand in the Business Centre already with 7 spaces let in the first week and prior to the official opening of the building.”

Andy Dabbs, Destination Chesterfield board member and chair of the town’s Property and Construction Group, added:

“Having the spaces for businesses to grow in Chesterfield is crucial, and the investment at York House will provide the premises businesses need to thrive in the heart of our town.

“Chesterfield is superbly located for businesses, with connections to several major cities within just an hour’s commute via road or rail.

“Furthermore, your organisation will be welcomed by our vibrant and supportive business community, making the town an ideal place to invest.”

Space available ranges from 72 sq ft to 1,211 sq ft, which includes lift access and a communal meeting room. Both floors also contain male, female and disabled WCs. The ground floor boasts a cafe and communal kitchen, with an outdoor courtyard also available to use.

