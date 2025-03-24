New bar and kitchen deal secured for well-known restaurateur

By Wendy Roberts
Contributor
Published 24th Mar 2025, 08:40 BST
Updated 24th Mar 2025, 11:21 BST

OMEETO has completed a deal for the lease of a new bar and kitchen in Duffield to a well-known Derby restauranteur. Connie Eleftheriou is now transforming the site on Town Street, to launch The Stolen Fig on Thursday, March 27.

The award-winning restauranteur, who runs the busy Bubble Inn at Stenson, says he is delighted to be opening his new kitchen - and has flown in a bespoke grill from Cyprus to cook his traditional Greek classics.

Commercial property consultancy OMEETO has completed the letting on behalf of Chevin Group Holdings and can confirm that The Stolen Fig is moving to this highly prominent location this month.

Chris Wright, OMEETO director, said: “Connie’s vision to bring The Stolen Fig to Duffield will bring something new to the area. The village already has a thriving pub and other eateries, but Connie’s offering will be very well received.”

Connie Eleftheriou at The Stolen Fig, left, and Chris Wright, OMEETO director.
Connie Eleftheriou at The Stolen Fig, left, and Chris Wright, OMEETO director.

Connie Eleftheriou said: “I have fallen in love with The Gallery building in Duffield, and I can’t wait to start cooking. This new project has stolen my heart for a while, but The Bubble Inn continues to be a business that I will grow and develop.”

The Stolen Fig will serve traditional, authentic Greek classics such as souvlakia, moussaka, and gyros, and a selection of fresh seafood and salad. All the lamb, chicken and ribs will be cooked over white hot charcoal using a motorised rotisserie barbecue to add delicious Cypriot flavour.

It will cater for 50 diners at any one time, including a rear terrace for outdoor seating.

Connie, who appeared on Channel 4’s Four in a Bed, said: “I am really pleased that I could add a traditional grill from Cyprus to the kitchen. I want to make food like my parents and grandparents used to do.

“Inside, there is just one dining room and it is small and intimate. Diners can look out of the big windows and watch the world go by while they enjoy my homecooked food.

“I want to thank everyone who has already started to welcome me to Duffield. It’s a lovely village and I know I am going to be happy here.

“This wonderful building is perfect for us, and I am very grateful to Chris at OMEETO for going the extra mile to help me secure the property.

“I walked through Duffield the other day with my wife, Jo, and I know we are going to like it here.”

John Fearnehough, Director of Chevin Group Holdings, said: “As Duffield residents ourselves, we were keen to ensure the right use for this prominent building and took our time to wait for the tenant that would bring a popular offering to the village and with Connie’s combination of breakfasts as well as Greek tapas bar we found a great operator.”

