National property consultancy makes new appointments in the Midlands amid sustained growth

Barnsdales welcomes property surveyor Tim Richardson as a new director and Chris Beale as an associate director at their newly launched Derby office space

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leading property consultancy and chartered surveyors Barnsdales has announced two new appointments to its Midlands property team, as the business gears up for growth in the year ahead.

Tim Richardson - a surveyor with over 30 years’ experience - will lead on commercial property valuations while Chris Beale will undertake primarily residential and mixed use property valuations including the valuation of large and smaller portfolios, individual valuations and valuations for the repayment of Help To Buy equity loans.

The pair join the company during a period of sustained growth, with it having recently secured its first-ever London office, headed up by the former President of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), Graham Chase.

Tim Richardson (left) and Christ Beale (right) in Barnsdales new Derby office space at Cubo

As a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (MRICS) and a RICS Registered Valuer with a Diploma in Arbitration, Tim will focus on general commercial property matters including investment property and loan security valuations, as well as private valuations for other purposes including company accounts, pension funds, taxation, Charities Act, acquisition, disposal, probate and insurance reinstatement assessments across the industrial, distribution, office, retail and development land sectors.

Jason Barnsdale, Group Managing Director at Barnsdales, said: “It’s a privilege to welcome Tim and Chris to the Barnsdales Group team. Their extensive experience in the industrial, warehouse, commercial and residential sectors adds a considerable boost to our growing expertise at a time when commercial markets are particularly optimistic.”

Tim Richardson, Director at Barnsdales, said: “I’m really pleased to launch into the next chapter of my career with such a progressive company. Barnsdales is a well-established property consultancy that is as ambitious as it is able, so I’m thrilled to be able to bring my years of experience as a surveyor in the commercial sector to make a meaningful contribution to the firm at a time when it is truly going from strength to strength.”

Having spent a decade at the Derby office of FHP Property Consultants, Tim’s appointment marks the third recent high-profile hire of the firm, coming shortly after it was announced that former RICS President, Professor Graham Chase, has joined as its head of valuations, and seasoned finance professional, Ian Dickinson, as its finance & operations director.

Also recently joining Barnsdales is Chartered Surveyor and Registered Valuer, Chris Beale MRICS. With 25 years post qualification experience, Chris is extremely experienced in providing RICS Red Book Valuations for lending institutions including banks and building societies and has also undertaken many highly detailed RICS Homebuyer and Building Survey reports for individual clients. Chris joins Barnsdales from Legal & General where he worked for over 10 years and was previously with e.surv chartered surveyors where he carried out valuations for a further 14 years.

Chris Beale, Associate Director of Valuations at Barnsdales, said: “I’m delighted to be making the move to Barnsdales for the next stage of my career. I have found working for some corporate entities can be quite isolating, with teams of up to 500 people limiting interaction, an increase in home working and valuation processes becoming more automated.

“Barnsdales is the antithesis of this in that it has a direct, hands-on approach. For me, the mixture of office-based working and on-site valuations is the perfect combination, making the recent establishment of a Derby city centre base of operations ideal.I’m already undertaking a varied catalogue of interesting properties including several large portfolios of properties in Doncaster and Sheffield.”

Barnsdales has a team of experienced property professionals with offices in Doncaster, Sheffield, Bristol, Cirencester, Manchester, Nottingham, Lincoln, London, and now Derby - at the Cubo shared office space in the heart of the city’s thriving Cathedral quarter.

To learn more, visit www.barnsdales.co.uk or contact the Barnsdales head office on 01302 323 453.