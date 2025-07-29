National high street retailer closes stores in another two Derbyshire towns – leaving the county with no branches

A national high street retailer has closed the last of its Derbyshire stores – with three branches closing in towns across the county this month.

The Original Factory Shop on Firs Parade in Matlock has closed down permanently – with the store’s last day of trading taking place on Saturday, July 26.

The Ashbourne branch at the Shawcroft Centre also closed its doors on July 20 – leaving the nearest stores for Derbyshire residents in New Ollerton and Langold.

These are not the first branches to close this month in Derbyshire, with the store previously located on Staveley’s Market Place also shutting permanently on July 12.

In a Facebook post, a store spokesperson said: “With a heavy heart, we regret to inform you that the rumours are true.

“The Original Factory Shop Staveley has served you for 20 years, and will be closing its doors for the final time on July 12.

“We have loved being a part of this community. Thank you for doing us proud Staveley.”