These are some of the best-reviewed chip shops in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire.

National chip week: 14 of the best chippies and chip shops in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire – according to Google reviews

This week is National Chip Week and to help celebrate the humble chipped spud that has become the nation’s favourite, here are some of the very best chip shops serving hungry customers across Chesterfield and north Derbyshire.

By Tom Hardwick
3 minutes ago

When it comes to traditional British cuisine, you simply can’t overlook fish and chips. It helps that Chesterfield and north Derbyshire are blessed with plenty of chip shops – with good options across the town and its surroundings.

According to Google reviews, these are 14 of the best chippies in the area – let us know if we missed any out!

1. Chesters, Sheffield Road

Chesters has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,591 Google reviews - with one customer praising the “absolutely delicious food” and “friendly staff.”

Photo: Brian Eyre

2. Union Jack, Chatsworth Road

The Union Jack has a 4.5/5 rating based on 214 Google reviews. They were recommended for being “really good value for money” and offering “good portion sizes.”

Photo: Google

3. New Tupton Fish Bar, Wingfield Road

The New Tupton Fish Bar has a 4.3/5 rating based on 379 Google reviews - winning praise for its “perfect, succulent” fish.

Photo: Google

4. Charlies Chippy, Staveley

Charlies Chippy has a 4.5/5 rating based on 330 Google reviews. One customer said: “It was the best mixed kebab I think I’ve ever had. Meat was bang on very tasty and not laced with salt. Salad was very crisp and the portion size was massive. Well worth the money.”

Photo: Google

