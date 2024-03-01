National Careers Week: How Chesterfield apprentices are unlocking business growth in Chesterfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Apprenticeships have long been recognised as a powerful tool for bridging the gap between education and employment. In Chesterfield, this holds particularly true, as businesses stand to gain several benefits by taking on apprentices.

Ahead of National Careers Week 2024 (4-9 March), a panel of apprentices building their careers in the town have outlined these advantages, from fostering a skilled workforce for the future, to enhancing company culture and driving innovation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to Destination Chesterfield and the Derbyshire Times, apprentices in the town spoke of the numerous ways in which they are contributing to their organisations. In an era defined by advancing technology and evolving industry demands, the need for skilled workers has never been more pronounced. By taking on apprentices, businesses in Chesterfield have been able to address this need by nurturing fresh talent and providing them with invaluable hands-on experience.

Chesterfield Apprentices discuss careers in the town at the latest Round Table

Lucy Jones, Level 3 Business Administrator Apprentice with DBCP commented: “Apprentices have different backgrounds, ideas and viewpoints which can help to combat challenges which may arise in the business.

“They bring a different mindset to everyone else. You get to mould that person for your business and work with them to be a better version of themselves, with a range of skills from time management to dealing with clients. Apprentices are taking their learning and applying it to your business straight away.”

Moreover, businesses have the opportunity to tailor apprenticeship programs to align with their specific needs and objectives, ensuring that apprentices receive training that directly translates into tangible contributions to the company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By investing in the development of apprentices, businesses not only secure a pipeline of skilled workers but also cultivate a culture of learning and growth within their organisation. This commitment to employee development not only benefits the individual apprentice but also contributes to the long-term success and sustainability of the business and Chesterfield’s economy.

Chanelle Wallace, Level 2 Hairdressing Apprentice at MD Hair said: “Being based at the salon gives me a great opportunity to learn everyone else’s techniques and soak up all their experience. I’m then able to use that to find my style and ways of doing things, which I think helps to strengthen and grow the team. If you work with more experienced people, you’re going to learn those key social skills, which for my area of work is so important.”

Apprenticeships are crucial in driving innovation by injecting fresh perspectives and new ideas into the workplace. As digital technologies continue to reshape industries, businesses in Chesterfield can leverage apprenticeships to harness emerging talent and foster a culture of innovation.

Isaac Marbridge, Level 7 ACCA Chartered Accountant Apprentice at BHP commented: “If a business has the flexibility to work with an apprentice, I’d recommend it. I have quarterly meetings with my manager, and we discuss my progress. I get to regularly put forward skills which I want to get trained up on, which I’m then able to go and pursue. That could be something unique that nobody else has done. This means I can then bring fresh knowledge into the business, which overall will help the organisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Businesses will gain a lot by getting a different perspective. My industry, accountancy, is transforming and we must keep up with new technologies. Younger people coming through as apprentices and trainees will be better placed to get trained and help to drive the business forward. We’ve had talks about AI and how that is set to impact our sector, and we’ve got younger people already looking at how we can use it to our advantage.”

Furthermore, apprenticeships provide businesses with the opportunity to future-proof their workforce by equipping apprentices with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in an ever-evolving business landscape. Whether it's mastering new technologies, adapting to shifting market trends, or navigating regulatory changes, apprenticeships empower businesses in Chesterfield to stay agile and resilient in the face of uncertainty.

Moreover, apprenticeships provide existing employees with the opportunity to mentor and support the next generation of talent, fostering a sense of pride and fulfilment in their roles. This mentorship not only enhances the professional development of apprentices but also cultivates strong bonds between team members, leading to greater cohesion and productivity.

DBCP’s Lucy Jones added: “Most of the inspectors in our organisation are from an older generation. I think that it is important that we get trainees and apprentices into that role to keep it going and ensure the future of our industry. The job comes with a lot of responsibility, so it’s vital we give people that hands-on experience as soon as we can.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Chesterfield, businesses stand to gain a wealth of benefits by embracing apprenticeships as a cornerstone of their workforce development strategy. To assist businesses in ensuring they have the workforce required to meet the demands of the future, Chesterfield Borough Council has launched a skills brokerage service, which can signpost firms to the support they require.

Max Denton, Skills Delivery Assistant at Chesterfield Borough Council is currently working towards a Level 4 Project Management apprenticeship. He commented: “The role I carry out aligns with one of the five objectives in the council’s growth strategy, which is ensuring that people in our borough have the right skills to progress in the labour market and benefit from future employment opportunities.

“I believe that there is a lot of opportunity in Chesterfield at the moment. It is a pleasure to see the amount of development taking place here. It will certainly lead to more employment opportunities in the town. The focus of our growth strategy is to create higher-value jobs and growth, and I would encourage businesses to get in touch with us to see how we can support them.”