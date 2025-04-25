National award for Chesterfield motor retail professional

Sales Executive Ashley Platts with Vertu Land Rover Chesterfield colleagues with his award

Vertu Land Rover Chesterfield is celebrating a proud moment as Sales Executive Ashley Platts has been named the number one performer across more than 10,000 mystery shops conducted by Performance in People (PIP) — a leading provider of customer experience insights — on behalf of 12 major automotive manufacturers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This recognition, based on the Benchmarking Mystery Shop (BMS) score, measures critical customer engagement metrics such as helpfulness, attentiveness, and overall service during the customer journey. Ashley’s exceptional performance has earned him the top spot, a remarkable accomplishment in a fiercely competitive field.

The accolade underlines Ashley’s dedication to delivering outstanding customer service and building genuine rapport with every visitor to the showroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In recognition of his achievement, Ashley received a well-deserved award, a bottle of champagne, and £500 in vouchers — a gesture that reflects the esteem in which his efforts are held.

Robert Forrester, Chief Executive of Vertu, said: “Ashley’s accomplishment is a fantastic reflection of the culture we foster at Vertu — one that places people and customer experience at the heart of everything we do. This result is not just a win for Ashley and Vertu Land Rover Chesterfield, but a clear demonstration of the excellence that can be achieved when professionalism is paired with authenticity and warmth. I’m immensely proud of Ashley for setting such a high standard.”