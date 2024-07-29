Murgatroyd Opticians marks 100th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local independent business celebrating milestone during July.

Local independent business Murgatroyd Opticians are celebrating their 100th anniversary this July. Combining 60 years in Conisbrough and 40 years in Staveley, the team are holding two special events to celebrate this landmark moment in their history. The Conisbrough event will take place on Tuesday 30th July at the March Street practice; the Staveley event is arranged for Wednesday 31st July at the High Street practice. Both celebrations are being held from 9am – 5.30pm.

A host of activities are planned for the anniversary celebrations, including free Iris Photo Experiences on the practices’ DNEye® scanner. Thanks to this exciting new technology from Rodenstock, the practice is able to provide a biometric scan of the eye for custom made lenses. Exclusively during the anniversary events, visitors over 16 years old will be able to see their eyes up close using this technology and take home a beautiful printed colour photograph of their iris to display on the wall at home.

Furthermore, there will be an exclusive preview of the new season Oakley and Ray-Ban frames. Visitors will also be able to buy raffle tickets to raise funds for Doncaster lung cancer charity Research ALKay +ve. A wide range of prizes is available to win including sunglasses and chocolate.

“As an independent, we are absolutely thrilled to be celebrating 100 years on the High Street. Optometry has changed hugely in that time but we have always strived to be at the forefront of eye care and eyewear, including adapting to the latest technology,” said Aileen Murgatroyd, owner and Optometrist at Murgatroyd Opticians. “We will also be raising vital funds for Research ALKay +ve to support the important work that they do and honour the memory of my daughter Kay. We are looking forward to welcoming the community to our Conisbrough and Staveley practices to celebrate and hope you can join us.”

A family business at heart, Murgatroyd Opticians was founded in 1963 by Robert N Murgatroyd. It then continued under the direction of Robert’s son Phil and Aileen Murgatroyd in 1997. The Staveley practice, originally named Jean Holmes Opticians, was taken over by Phil and Aileen in 2010, becoming Murgatroyd Holmes Opticians. A third practice in Edlington was part of the group, but this closed in March 2022, merging all its patients with the Conisbrough practice. 2023 was the official milestone of 100 combined years in business but as Kay passed at that time, the celebrations were put back to this year.