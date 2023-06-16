News you can trust since 1855
Muddy Stilettos Awards 2023: All 14 winning Derbyshire businesses

Now in their 10th year, the hotly contested Muddy Stilettos 2023 Awards have come to a close, with brilliant local indie businesses winning the coveted lifestyle awards across Derbyshire.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 16th Jun 2023, 12:26 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 12:37 BST

Readers of the award-winning Muddy Stilettos lifestyle website have been nominating and voting in their thousands for their favourite independent businesses – shining a light on the most creative and unique enterpises.

77,000 businesses were nominated across the country with 800,000 votes cast in total as part of this much coveted awards nationwide, making it the most popular Muddy Awards to date.

All the winners of the Derbyshire awards will now go through to the National Muddy Stilettos final.

Casa Hotel in Chesterfield picked up this award.

1. HOTEL/INN (WITH 30+ ROOMS)

Casa Hotel in Chesterfield picked up this award. Photo: dt

The QUAD (Derby) was named the top venue in this category.

2. THEATRE/ARTS VENUE

The QUAD (Derby) was named the top venue in this category. Photo: google

Cup & Saucer in Clay Cross took home this award. Pictured is Gail Hannan, owner of Cup & Saucer, pictured celebrating last year's success at the Muddy Stilletto awards.

3. LOCAL FOOD/DRINK PRODUCER

Cup & Saucer in Clay Cross took home this award. Pictured is Gail Hannan, owner of Cup & Saucer, pictured celebrating last year's success at the Muddy Stilletto awards. Photo: submit

Pura Vida Collective in Derby was named top start-up.

4. NEW LIFESTYLE START-UP

Pura Vida Collective in Derby was named top start-up. Photo: google

