Muddy Stilettos Awards 2023: All 14 winning Derbyshire businesses

Now in their 10th year, the hotly contested Muddy Stilettos 2023 Awards have come to a close, with brilliant local indie businesses winning the coveted lifestyle awards across Derbyshire.

Readers of the award-winning Muddy Stilettos lifestyle website have been nominating and voting in their thousands for their favourite independent businesses – shining a light on the most creative and unique enterpises.

77,000 businesses were nominated across the country with 800,000 votes cast in total as part of this much coveted awards nationwide, making it the most popular Muddy Awards to date.

All the winners of the Derbyshire awards will now go through to the National Muddy Stilettos final.

1 . HOTEL/INN (WITH 30+ ROOMS) Casa Hotel in Chesterfield picked up this award. Photo: dt Photo Sales

2 . THEATRE/ARTS VENUE The QUAD (Derby) was named the top venue in this category. Photo: google Photo Sales

3 . LOCAL FOOD/DRINK PRODUCER Cup & Saucer in Clay Cross took home this award. Pictured is Gail Hannan, owner of Cup & Saucer, pictured celebrating last year's success at the Muddy Stilletto awards. Photo: submit Photo Sales

4 . NEW LIFESTYLE START-UP Pura Vida Collective in Derby was named top start-up. Photo: google Photo Sales

