Much-loved Chatsworth Road shop re-opens after major refurbishment

Chesterfield’s iconic tea and coffee specialist, Northern Tea Merchants, has re-opened its doors following a month-long refurbishment.

The shop, which has been a feature of Chatsworth Road since 1978, has a fresh new look with updated décor, shelving and counters, as well as new tables and chairs in the shop’s Pomegranate café.

Northern Tea Merchants is renowned for its extensive range of teas and coffees which it blends, roasts and packs on site. More than 90 teas and 20 coffees are stocked and sold in the shop.

Delighted to re-open, James Pogson, Director of Northern Tea Merchants, said: “This is the second major refurbishment we have had since the shop first opened as a tasting room nearly 30 years ago. It marks a new chapter for Northern Tea Merchants. Although fresh and modern, we’ve still retained the charm of our wonderful shop and café for which we are renowned.

“The décor may have changed; however, we’ll continue to provide our customers with exceptional service. We can't wait for both loyal patrons and new visitors to experience our new look.”

Pomegranate, which is owned and run by mother-daughter duo Sian and Jill Benson and opened last year, celebrated the re-opening with a new menu in addition to the café’s signature favourites, lemon drizzle cake and scones.

Jill Benson, added: “Just over a year since we first opened Pomegranate at Northern Tea Merchants, we are delighted to be welcoming back our loyal customers with a fresh new look and menu.”

In addition to food, the café has also taken the opportunity to expand the range of tea and coffee it serves and is licensed to sell wine, Prosecco, and beer.

For more information or to plan your visit, check out Northern Tea Merchants website: https://www.northern-tea.com or telephone 01246 232600.