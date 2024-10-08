M&S Chesterfield colleagues celebrate a combined 90 years working for the retailer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Janice Kay and Janet Wigston joined colleagues and M&S CEO, Stuart Machin, at London celebration event for over 40 long-serving colleagues. Jancie is the 100th colleague to celebrate 50 years of working for the high street retailer

Two M&S Chesterfield colleagues are celebrating a combined 90 years of working for the high-street retailer.

Janice Kay, who is celebrating her 50th anniversary – the 100th M&S colleague to do so – and Janet Wigston, celebrating her 40th anniversary, recently travelled to London to join other M&S colleagues marking similar milestones at a celebration event.

CEO Stuart Machin thanked all colleagues who attended for their dedication and service to M&S.

Janet Wigston, celebrating her 40th anniversary

Building strong careers in their years with M&S, both colleagues have worked across several departments, including the service desk, horticulture and food.

Janice Kay, Customer Assistant, who is celebrating her 50th year at M&S Chesterfield said: “It’s been a wonderful 50 years, I really do look forward to going to work every day. The team are like a family and I was so touched when they organised a surprise party for me in-store recently. M&S has played a significant part in my life – I even met my husband here back in 1968 when we were working in the warehouse – and 50 years really has flown by! I feel incredibly lucky to be working with such a great store team and it’s lovely to recognise so many of our regular customers.”

Janet Wigston, Bra Fitter, who is celebrating her 40th year at M&S Chesterfield said: “This store really has been a constant in my life – my daughter has even worked here as well. As a bra fitter, it’s fantastic to know our customers so well and to serve several generations of the same families over the years. I’ve been privileged to work with so many wonderful people and have made friends for life. When the store was transformed in 2022, it gave our customers and us colleagues a real boost and it was fantastic to see the store get a modern makeover!”

Thomas Stevens, Store Manager at M&S Chesterfield added: “Janice and Janet are such valued members of our team. They really have made such a contribution to the store, and they are always willing to share their experience and knowledge with colleagues. I’d like to say a massive congratulations to them and thank them both for all their hard work!”