M&S Armed Forces recruitment event in Derby net month

M&S will host an in-person armed forces recruitment event at its distribution centre on Arundel Avenue in Castle Donington on Wednesday, October 1.

The event, in partnership with the Career Transition Partnership, is designed for service leavers, veterans, reservists and military spouses and will cover available supply chain, logistics and engineering careers at M&S, as well as providing advice and guidance for attendees on transitioning into civilian work.

Anyone wishing to attend must pre-register via the Careers Transition Partnership (CTP) website.

The CTP is the official resettlement service for the armed forces, supporting service leavers as they transition from a military career into civilian employment, further education or retirement.

Representatives from Gist Limited and M&S’ Armed Forces colleague network will also attend the event, including network Chair Karl Nicolson.

Karl is part of the Castle Donington engineering team and says of the event: “I’m incredibly proud to lead our Forces Network here at M&S which is a supportive space for those who have served and continue to do so.

"I know from personal experience that while serving provides you with invaluable leadership and communication skills, it can sometimes be a challenge transitioning to a civilian job. It’s why the network is so important and I look forward to meeting other local veterans at the event and sharing my experience.”

Louise Oxley-Daniels, Head of Talent Acquisition at M&S, added: “This Autumn, we’re proud to be hosting three dedicated armed forces recruitment events at Castle Donington, Salford Quays and our London support centre. It’s a fantastic opportunity to raise awareness of the varied roles we have available at M&S and to recruit more armed forces personnel, and their families, to our business.

"We’ll have members of our Talent Acquisition team on hand to provide advice on CVs, career transition and job applications. So, if you are a member of the armed forces community and are looking for your next move or are just interested to find out more, make sure to sign up and join us.”

M&S employs more than 1,000 colleagues with a background in the forces and is a gold signatory to the Armed Forces Covenant. Reservists working at M&S receive up to 10 days of paid leave per year to attend training, as well as volunteers for the Cadets.