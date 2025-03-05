MP Toby Perkins visits Auto Windscreens’ headquarters to discuss technicians, apprenticeships and electric vehicles

Toby Perkins, MP for Chesterfield and Staveley, Chair of the Environmental Audit Committee and former Shadow Minister for Apprenticeships and Lifelong Learning, visited Auto Windscreens' head office in Chesterfield last month. Toby met with Managing Director, James MacBeth and his team to discuss apprenticeships, the role of automotive technicians and electric vehicles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Toby was given a tour of the site, spoke to current apprentices in the company’s dedicated Training Centre and watched a vehicle safety systems (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) calibration.

James MacBeth commented: “We were pleased to show Toby around the business, which is one of the largest employers in the area and has been based in Chesterfield since being founded in 1971. We had meaningful discussions about the apprenticeship levy, which we don’t receive for apprentices in Scotland, Northern Ireland or Wales, and about our desire to have the automotive technician role recognised as a skilled profession. We also shared our work in raising awareness of the importance of proper vehicle safety systems calibration. We appreciate Toby’s time, interest and support us in highlighting these issues.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toby Perkins added: “This is such an important business for Chesterfield and one of the town’s biggest employers. It was fantastic to meet with James and his team and I will now be contacting the relevant ministers regarding the proper vehicle safety systems calibration and the need to recognise automotive technicians as a skilled profession. The massive advancements in technology have meant this role has become increasingly complex.

Auto Windscreens' Managing Director James MacBeth (left) and Toby Perkins (right).

“I was lucky enough to meet some of their apprenticeships and see the skills they need to complete the role. It is fantastic that these skilled jobs are being developed here in Chesterfield. I would also encourage any school leavers or parents advising their offspring on future career choices to consider apprenticeships alongside university and other routes, they are a great way to get experience and earn while you learn.”