MP pledges support for local business with Budget approaching

Jonathan Davies MP, the Member of Parliament for Mid Derbyshire, recently hosted a roundtable discussion in Milford with representatives from local businesses, employers, and organisations across the constituency.

The event provided a valuable opportunity for local businesses to share their experiences, what challenges Jonathan can assist in overcoming, and the opportunities presented by continued government support.

Local businesses comprising a range of sectors were in attendance, including aerospace manufacturing, rural tourism and the visitor economy, gifts and fragrance products, educational institutions, and community heat networks.

Those in attendance provided invaluable feedback, helping to build a clearer picture of issues affecting local employers across different sectors.

Jonathan Davies MP in conversation with local business representatives

It also allowed for business owners and experts in the region to have a direct link to the government ahead of the November Budget, with the industries able to outline their key asks for the Chancellor.

Attendees discussed the support the government is providing for smaller businesses through tougher legislation to stop late payments from larger suppliers. They also discussed the potential for a positive regeneration of our high streets through the upcoming reform to business rates. These measures are supported by an increase in police officers in towns and cities that will drive down anti-social behaviour and make high streets a safer, more appealing place to do business.

Jonathan Davies MP said: “Small and medium-sized businesses are the lifeblood of the local area – providing jobs for local people, boosting regional growth, and bringing vital goods and services to communities.

“The government has provided record levels of support for some of the largest employers in the area, most notably Rolls-Royce. Expanding on that support to smaller businesses will help to drive regional growth, create jobs for local people, and protect the high streets in our towns and cities.

“There is a wealth of innovation and entrepreneurial spirit across Derbyshire, and that was evidenced during these discussions.

“I look forward to continuing to work closely with businesses and employers in my constituency and representing their thoughts to the government with the upcoming Budget in mind this autumn.”

Kathryn Allen, Head of Investment at Marketing Derby said: "The Business Breakfast event gave a really interesting insight into some of the real-world challenges facing businesses in mid-Derbyshire across a range of sectors and sizes. As a SME and the inward investment agency for Derby it was an opportunity for Marketing Derby to feed in some of our own experiences and wider observations to support Jonathan in raising issues with the government.”

Fei Zheng, Project Director, Derby Energy Network said: "1Energy was delighted to participate in Jonathan's Business Breakfast session. The event was both engaging and insightful, offering valuable opportunities for discussion.

“We are grateful for Jonathan's support in growing the Derby Energy Network, fostering connections with local businesses and advancing our shared mission to accelerate Derby’s transition away from fossil fuels."

Professor Kathryn Mitchell, Vice Chancellor and Chief Executive, University of Derby said: “It was great to meet with a group of local businesses with a common purpose to improve the economic vibrancy of Derbyshire. I would like to thank Jonathan and his team for organising and hope to attend future, similar events.”