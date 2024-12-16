Chesterfield-based Motan Colortronic 50th year in business.

The young engineer Erwin Miller started his career in the plastics industry in 1964. As an employee with entrepreneurial vision he quickly recognised the potential in this emerging market and in 1974 founded Colortronic Ltd.

Initially working from a garage , but by 1976 a company building was built of 110 square metres now employing 4 people with a turnover of £ 86,000.

The company continued to grow and in 1987 a 2 acre site was purchased on the Chesterfield trading estate and by 1989 the company moved into the new building with spacious office, workshop and storage areas.

Tech Centre

The next generation, Karl Miller joined the company in 1990 after working overseas for many years in the plastics industry. In 1995 Karl Miller joined the management board and the factory was extended further to 2600 square meters including 450 square metres of office space.

Erwin Miller retired from the day to day management of the business in 2007 and became Chairman of the company, he was still in the office regularly and remained informed of the company's progress.

The continuous expansion of the products on offer expanded the customer base and products where a further remodelling of the company building in 2019 with expansion of the Tech Centre , training room and workshop was carried out.

The energy optimisation of the building began in 2021 to include LED technology with motion detectors. In 2022 solar panels with a peak output of 45kW and e-charging points installed.

Motan Colortronic Facility

Apart from the day to day business in the Plastics Industry Motan Colortronic Ltd is involved in the social environment of Chesterfield for example it supports CSALS community save a life scheme, the local Ashgate Hospice and the local Chesterfield Football Club.

Motan Colortronic Ltd has been honoured several times for its services to the plastics industry. Among other things, Erwin Miller was honoured with the Unsung Hero award at the plastics industry awards in 2017 for his achievements.

In 2024 Karl Miller was named one of the 75 most influential people in the UK plastics industry.

75 individuals were honoured who were considered particularly valuable by the industry itself for their contribution to the development of the sector.

After 50 years Motan Colortronic Ltd now has around 30 employees, supporting its customers with regionally based highly qualified sales and service technicians from its Chesterfield based facility.