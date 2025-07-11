Most expensive Kia ever launched in the UK is for sale in Derby

The most expensive Kia ever produced has been launched in the UK this month, and Derby car enthusiasts can buy one at luxury vehicle dealership, NK Motors.

Kia hit the motoring press headlines after launching its most expensive UK car ever – The Kia EV9 GT - priced at £82,185.

Pride Park based NK Motors is now selling the seven-seater headline grabber at its showroom in Orient Way, Derby.

Group managing director of NK Motors, Sanj Kumar, said: “The excitement around the launch of this top end SUV has been tremendous and the Kia EV9 GT hasn’t disappointed.

“The versatile 501bhp electric SUV grabbed the headlines for all the right reasons. It combines style, power and performance.”

While this may be headlining as the brand’s most expensive vehicle, it is also the most powerful three-row Kia ever. The car can accelerate from 0-to-62mph in just 4.6 seconds, on to a top speed of 136mph thanks to the dual motor powertrain which produces 502bhp and 740Nm torque.

As well as offering an enhanced driving experience with performance and tech upgrades, including Virtual Gear Shift and electronically controlled suspension, it also boasts an ultra-fast 800V charging and driving range of up to 280 miles.

Sanj Kumar said: “This is a powerful performance vehicle that ticks all the boxes. The SUV has seven seats so it’s a perfect family car but that doesn’t stop it being fun, fast to charge and with plenty of tech and performance under the bonnet.

"Discerning Derby buyers have been quick to spot the attraction of this high-performance vehicle – as an official Kia franchise dealership we have already had numerous enquiries.”

The Kia dealership has established itself as a trusted dealership in the East Midlands. It celebrated its 20th anniversary at its Derby site earlier this year and marked the anniversary with the completion of a £1m showroom refurbishment. Its Chilwell site in Nottingham is currently in the process of being upgraded with state-of-the-art upgrades and is due for completion by the end of this year,

Sanj said: “Kia is constantly evolving its product range based on customer demand and feedback. It is an ethos that aligns with our own business strategy. As a trusted family business, we are always focused on customer service and on maintaining and evolving our businesses.”

NK Motors will also be selling the new Kia at its site in Eldon Road Business Park, Chilwell, Nottingham.

NK Motors has sold over 35,000 cars since moving to its Pride Park home in April 2005. It sells around 200 used cars every month from its network of showrooms across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire. The NK Group employs 120 staff across all businesses.